New Deli in Dutchess County Holds Grand Opening

Former Good Bites spot rebrands as Valley Deli & Catering in Hopewell Junction, NY.

Good Bites and was a popular spot for “good eats” that opened two years ago in the Beekman/Hopewell Junction corridor and offered a broad menu of burgers, hot sandwiches, chopped sandwiches, cheesesteaks, hot dogs, salads, starters, loaded-fries, milkshakes and more.

Back on Sept. 30, Good Bites announced that on social media that they would be rebranding as Valley Deli & Catering with the same owners & same quality, but now with so much more including breakfast served daily, a hot food bar, deli sandwiches (Boar's Head), full catering menu and expanded hours.

Valley Deli & Catering Officially Opens

Valley Deli & Catering announced on their official Facebook page the end of an era... and the beginning of a delicious new one as Halloween weekend would mark the end of Good Bites. They also assured customers that the famous Good Bites milkshakes would be staying at the new Valley Deli.

This weekend, we say a fond farewell to Good Bites. Come by this Sunday for one last hurrah and enjoy HALF OFF ICE CREAM all weekend long as a “thank you” for all the amazing memories!

BUT THE GOOD NEWS IS... We’re not going anywhere! Starting NEXT WEEK, we are thrilled to re-open as Valley Deli & Catering! We’re talking a complete upgrade, bringing you everything you’ve been asking for:

NEW! Open for BREAKFAST A delicious, daily HOT FOOD bar Premium Boar’s Head cold cuts A full-service CATERING menu New & improved hours!

And for all our regulars... YES! We are KEEPING your Good Bites favorites and our famous milkshakes! Thank you for your support.

Valle Deli & Catering officially opened its doors on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 AM serving up great breakfast sandwiches with customers trying the new hot food bar and checking out the the full menu. Wishing the crew at Valley Deli & Catering all the best on this new chapter!

