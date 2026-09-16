U-Haul Truck Crashes Into Two State Police Vehicles on Route 17

A late-night investigation on Route 17 in Orange County turned into a crash involving a U-Haul box truck and two New York State Police vehicles.

According to New York State Police, the crash happened around 11:22 p.m. September 8 on Route 17 westbound in the Town of Woodbury, near Exit 130A.

Two marked State Police vehicles were reportedly parked and unoccupied on the shoulder while troopers were conducting an investigation, with emergency lights activated when a westbound U-Haul box truck struck the rear of one of the police vehicles.

The impact pushed that vehicle into a second State Police vehicle.

Both troopers were then taken to Garnet Health Medical Center for evaluation. Police say no other injuries were reported.

The crash is also a good reminder about New York's Move Over Law.

Remember: Move Over, Slow Down

New York law requires drivers approaching emergency or hazard vehicles stopped on the shoulder to move over one lane when possible. If you can't safely move over, slow down significantly and proceed with caution.

That includes police, ambulances, fire trucks, tow trucks and other authorized emergency or hazard vehicles displaying emergency or hazard lights.

When you see those flashing lights, give them room.