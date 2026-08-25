As part of my self-guided food tour of the Hudson Valley, I checked out Retro Bites in Wappingers Falls.

Retro Bites in Wappingers / Jana Retro Bites in Wappingers / Jana

There are restaurants you go to because you’re hungry, and then there are restaurants that make you immediately start thinking about when you can go back.

That was my experience at Retro Bites in Wappingers Falls, a spot that combines two things that really don’t need much convincing: old-school video games and ridiculously good comfort food.

Retro Bites in Wappingers / Jana Retro Bites in Wappingers / Jana

Retro Bites is located on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls, and the whole concept is built around bringing back that nostalgic feeling. You can grab some food and play retro games including classics like Street Fighter, Mario Kart and Pac-Man.

But honestly, as fun as the games are, the food is what really got me.



This is not the kind of place where “comfort food” means a sad burger and a pile of fries thrown on a plate. We’re talking smash burgers, chopped cheese, crispy chicken, loaded fries and shakes, all made fresh and served in portions that are not exactly shy.

One of the things that stood out to me was the smothered cheeseburger fries. Basically, take everything you love about a cheeseburger and turn it into a pile of fries. It is messy, indulgent and absolutely the kind of food you eat while telling yourself, I’ll deal with the consequences later.

The burgers are another major attraction. Retro Bites’ signature Retro Smash comes with a smashed patty, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, American cheese and retro sauce, served with fries.

And there’s another important piece to the Retro Bites story: I tried halal food for the first time!

Retro Bites in Wappingers / Jana Retro Bites in Wappingers / Jana

The restaurant describes its philosophy pretty simply: quality ingredients, straightforward cooking and food that brings back that nostalgic feeling.

I think that’s actually a pretty good description of the experience.

Retro Bites manages to hit that sweet spot between “I remember playing this game as a kid” and “Holy crap, this burger is good.”

Retro Bites in Wappingers / Jana Retro Bites in Wappingers / Jana

It’s casual, it’s fun, it’s family-friendly, and the portions are substantial enough that you may very well be leaving with leftovers, I know I did.

*And if you’re anything like me, you’ll probably be thinking about those leftovers before you even get home.*

Retro Bites is located at 1582 Route 9, Suite 6, in Wappingers Falls. You can stop in, grab some food, play some classic games; Just bring an appetite.

Because the games might get you through the door, but the food is what’s going to make you want to come back.