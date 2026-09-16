Fall is basically here, which means apple-picking season is upon us. But when it comes to our favorite apples, New Yorkers apparently have some very specific opinions.

A new 2026 consumer survey commissioned through the New York Apple Marketing Order asked apple buyers about the varieties they purchase and prefer.

And there’s one thing that really stands out: New Yorkers are loyal to our local apples.

So, what apples are New Yorkers actually buying?

New York's Apple Rankings

Here are some of the most-purchased varieties among New York residents:

Honeycrisp: 43%

43% McIntosh: 37%

37% Granny Smith: 37%

37% Gala: 37%

37% Red Delicious: 34%

34% Empire: 18%

18% Golden Delicious: 18%

18% Pink Lady: 17%

17% Cortland: 15%

15% Cosmic Crisp: 6%

But the real New York story is hiding a little farther down the list.

New Yorkers REALLY Love These Apples

Compare New York shoppers with apple buyers in other states and some major differences appear.

McIntosh

New York: 37%

Other states: 22%

Empire

New York: 18%

Other states: 3%

Cortland

New York: 15%

Other states: 5%

So if you've always assumed everyone in America was walking around eating McIntoshes, Empires and Cortlands, apparently...not so much.

New York vs. Everybody

When consumers were asked which apples they would choose when price and quality were the same, New Yorkers overwhelmingly favored apples grown right here, with 67% of New Yorkers saying they'd choose New York-grown apples.

But consumers outside New York? Only 18% said they would choose New York-grown apples when given the same price and quality.