Holiday Pop Up Shop Event Set for Dutchess County
Safe Haven Animal Shelter & Wildlife Center will be hosting their Holiday Pop Up Shop in Hopewell Junction, NY.
Join Safe Haven Animal Shelter & Wildlife at Mill Creek Caterers to kick off the holiday season for their annual holiday pop up shop. A great way to kick off the holiday shopping season supporting local vendors.
Safe Haven Animal Shelter and Wildlife Center is a non-profit organization in Stormville, NY, planning too build a non-profit organization in Stormville, planning to build a no-kill shelter and rehabilitation center for domesticated animals and wildlife. The organization, with over 25 years of experience, currently operates a pet food pantry and a thrift shop to fund its future facility and provide community support. Its mission includes rehabilitating sick or injured wildlife, finding homes for pets, and offering educational programs.
Safe Haven & Mill Creek Holiday Pop Up Shop
Get on out and get a start on the holiday shopping season and support a great organization Safe Haven Animal Shelter and Wildlife Center on Sunday, Nov. 23 in Hopewell Junction!