Holiday Pop Up Shop Event Set for Dutchess County

Safe Haven Animal Shelter & Wildlife Center will be hosting their Holiday Pop Up Shop in Hopewell Junction, NY.

Join Safe Haven Animal Shelter & Wildlife at Mill Creek Caterers to kick off the holiday season for their annual holiday pop up shop. A great way to kick off the holiday shopping season supporting local vendors.

Safe Haven Animal Shelter and Wildlife Center is a non-profit organization in Stormville, NY, planning too build a non-profit organization in Stormville, planning to build a no-kill shelter and rehabilitation center for domesticated animals and wildlife. The organization, with over 25 years of experience, currently operates a pet food pantry and a thrift shop to fund its future facility and provide community support. Its mission includes rehabilitating sick or injured wildlife, finding homes for pets, and offering educational programs.

Safe Haven & Mill Creek Holiday Pop Up Shop

Safe Haven & Mill Creek Holiday Pop Up Shop will take place on Sunday Nov. 26 11am-4pm at Mill Creek Caterers in Hopewell Junction to kick off the holiday season featuring pictures with Santa for kids and dogs along with crafts, vendors, music, food and more with thanks to Mill Creek Caterers, BvC Music Entertainment and Capture The Moment Photo Booth.

Mill Creek Caterers is a family-owned event venue in Hopewell Junction, NY, that provides full-service catering for various events, including weddings, birthday parties, and corporate functions. They are known for customizable menus, a family-oriented atmosphere, and event spaces that include two ballrooms and an outdoor area. Services range from sit-down dinners to buffets and can accommodate off-site events.

Get on out and get a start on the holiday shopping season and support a great organization Safe Haven Animal Shelter and Wildlife Center on Sunday, Nov. 23 in Hopewell Junction!

