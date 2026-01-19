Just in time for Valentine's Day a Stewart's Shops limited edition ice cream flavor has returned to the popular, year-round counter.

Cherry Loves Chocolate ice cream returns to Stewart's/ Stewart's Shops/Google Street view Cherry Loves Chocolate ice cream returns to Stewart's/ Stewart's Shops/Google Street view loading...

Cherry Loves Chocolate is once again in stores, but only for a limited time, so don't miss out!

The seasonal flavor blends cherry flavored ice cream with dark chocolate flakes and red cherries.

Not only can you have the cherry-flavored treat on a cone or in a bowl, but you can also try out the signature Sweetheart shake with a whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and yes, you guessed it- a cherry on top!

Stewart’s Shops Continued Expanding in 2025

Stewart’s Shops' geographical footprint continued to expand last year in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire, according to a January report from the company.

The New York-based chain now operates more than 400 shops, with a workforce of more than 5,500.

2025 Stewart's Shops Year in Review on Vimeo

Stewart’s Shops also marked a moment in their history last year, when Chief operating officer Chad Kiesow was promoted to president, marking the first time in Stewart’s 80-year history that Stewart’s has a president that is not a member of the Dake family.