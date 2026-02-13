Celebrate Love With Great Hudson Valley Valentine’s Date Ideas

Looking for a romantic date idea? We've got you covered with 5 great ideas for this Valentine's Day weekend.

Valentine's Day is coming up and the Hudson Valley has no shortage of cool happenings. Establishments throughout the area will be putting together some cool, hip events to try and lure you out but if you don't have plans yet for Feb. 14, we have some suggestions for some great date ideas.

5 Great Hudson Valley Valentine's Day Date Ideas

1. Roller Skating

Photo by Lukas Schroeder on Unsplash

Roller skating has been around forever and has always been considered a romantic date activity. Check out Hyde Park Roller Magic or Wood'n Wheel Family Fun Center in Ulster Park

2. Hiking

Photo by Austin Ban on Unsplash

Taking a scenic hike is a great way to unwind with your significant other on Valentine's Day. Check out the 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley.

3. Axe Throwing

Photo by Acton Crawford on Unsplash

Nothing says lovin' like a little competitive axe-throwing with your significant other. At least that's what some people think as axe throwing seems to be a popular thing to do for the occasion. Check out Saxon Hall- Axes and Ales in Newburgh for all your axe-throwing fun

4. Get Takeout and Stay Home

Photo by Anna Hill on Unsplash

Order up take out from a nearby place on DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, or whatever app you use, or pick up some food and cook at home. You can make your loved one a fresh dinner and set the mood at home. Light candles, watch a romantic movie together and see where the night takes you.

5. Dinner Out

Photo by René Ranisch on Unsplash

The most popular Hudson Valley Valentine's Day date idea no surprise is a nice dinner out. So many great restaurants all over the Hudson Valley, and there is no shortage of options. Many restaurants in the Hudson Valley will be doing specials for Valentine's Day, so there will be many great options to choose from.

