A heartwarming initiative returns this month thanks to New York State Senator James Skoufis and some help from the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown.

The Project Valentine Initiative asks people of all ages to get creative and make or donate Valentine’s Day cards, personalized with messages and decorations for Sen. Skoufis to deliver to local long-term adult care facilities and veteran posts.

"Project Valentine is one of my office’s favorite traditions each year: It’s an opportunity to bridge the makers of joy and the receivers of it”, said State Senator James Skoufis. “We hope local families can stop by our crafting event to have fun while spreading some love this Valentine’s Day. A big thanks to everyone at the Galleria at Crystal Run for their help and coordination.”

The Galleria at Crystal Run is continuing their partnership with Senator Skoufis’ Office to host an in-person craft session Saturday, February 7, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the upper level in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods. The free craft session includes supplies for families to create personalized Valentine’s Day cards that will be delivered locally.

“We’re thrilled to once again partner with Senator Skoufis’ Office for this special Valentine’s Day celebration,” said Darrin Houseman, General Manager at Galleria at Crystal Run. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for families to come together, get creative, and enjoy time with one another. We’re proud to continue our collaboration with our local government partners throughout the year.”

Also happening at the Galleria on Saturday and Sunday Fe 7-8 & 14-15: A Valentine’s Day Vendor Market, with artisan vendors, jewelry, treats and more.