Vaccinated? How to Sign Up for NY’s Excelsior Pass For Concerts

Newly vaccinated New Yorkers can now get their hands on the "golden ticket' that will finally unlock normal life once again.

Now that you've got your vaccine you probably want to go back to doing some of the fun things you remember from 2019. Concerts, sporting events and other gatherings are now within your grasp thanks to a new pass that is available to COVID-free New Yorkers.

The Excelsior Pass is an electronic document you can show at venues to prove that you've been vaccinated. Test runs of the pass at a Nets game at the Barclays Center and a Rangers game at MSG have proven the pass works, allowing people without fear of spreading COVID-19 to once again enjoy live entertainment.

New York State

It's expected that the pass will become more widely used this summer as concert venues, theme parks and other attractions reopen. The Excelsior Pass hasn't officially rolled out yet, but you can still get your hands on one early.

The pass electronically stores your vaccine card or recent COVID testing information so it can be scanned upon entry at events. The digital passport has been developed by IBM, and the technology has been made expandable so other states can also tap into it. Much like EZ Pass, users could eventually flash the pass anywhere in the country to prove that they've been vaccinated.

While the program hasn't officially kicked off yet, New York residents can now sign up for a beta program and be one of the first ones to try out the Excelsior Pass. Just fill out the online form with your contact information and details on when you received your vaccine to be considered for the pilot program.