USNS Comfort Medical Ship Arrives in NYC
On March 30, Environmental Conservation Officers assisted in the escort of the USNS Comfort into New York Harbor.
The 1,000-bed hospital ship has 12 fully equipped operating rooms and will significantly increase New York's hospital surge capacity during the State's response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.
As of Thursday, April 2, New York City has 48,462 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and just under 1,400 deaths related to coronavirus.
The USNS Comfort will be docked at Pier 90 on Manhattan's West Side and provide surgeries and other medical care to patients who are not infected with the coronavirus to free up intensive care unit beds at New York hospitals.
