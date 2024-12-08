It was one New York's resident's very lucky day recently. The Powerball jackpot was won Saturday night, and offcials say this lucky person is now over two hundred million dollars richer. According to North Jersey.com, the Powerball jackpot was last won October 23 when a Georgia resident won a $478.2 million grand prize.

The New York Lotto actually has decent odds, for lotteries, when it comes to top prizes. Jackpocket.com says the odds at winning the top prize of at least $1 million is 1 in 92 for the New York Lotto. While this may not sound like the greatest odds, compare it to Mega Millions. TIME Magazine says that the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot, of any size, are about 1 in 302.6 million.

New York Resident Wins $256 Million Powerball Jackpot

The Powerball website reports that one ticket sold in New York matched all six balls to win the estimated $256 million jackpot. NorthJersey.com says that the winning ticket was sold at Hua Lian Supermarket on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, Queens,

With taxes, the money price is worth an estimated at $123.5 million dollars.

The lates winning ticket wasn't even the largest jackpot in New York state history though. A Mega Millions ticket for $437 million dollars was split between 23 anonymous co-workers in Brookville, Long Island, in February 2019. Factor in taxes, it comes to $176 million. Then, when you split it between all the winners, it's still almost $7.7 million per person.

