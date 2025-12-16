A popular business on Route 9 is closing its doors, signaling the end of a favorite birthday party destination.

Known for rave reviews and packed private events, the unique business will be shutting down operations later this month, but not before thanking customers and staff for an incredible run.

After more than four years in the Hudson Valley, Contender eSports has announced it will officially shut down on December 31, 2025. The gaming center is located on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls, directly across from the Home Depot, and has been a go-to spot for competitive gaming, events, and community programs since opening.

In a statement shared with customers, the business called the decision a sad one, while also reflecting on what they described as “four and a half fantastic years of gaming, community, and fun.” The owners also praised their staff, highlighting the work they did running school leagues, STEM education classes, birthday parties, merit badge programs, college tournaments, and drop-in play.

Beloved by Wappingers Falls Community

If you take a look at online reviews, it is easy to see why the place built such a following. Parents frequently described Contender eSports as one of the easiest and most memorable birthday parties they had ever hosted. Others praised the staff for being patient, organized, and welcoming to kids of all skill levels. Many reviewers said it felt less like an arcade and more like a community hangout where everyone belonged.

The business says drop-in hours will remain the same through the end of the year, with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, when the location will be closed.

The space, which shares a building with T-Mobile, Ichiddo and Starbucks, will be vacant once 2026 rolls around. Locals are already starting to wonder what might be next for that stretch of Route 9 in Wappingers Falls.

