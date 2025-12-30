Nation’s Largest Go-Kart Track Opens in Hudson Valley

The largest indoor/outdoor multi-level go kart track in the United States is now open.

Oh do I love go-kart racing. I have memories of visiting my grandparents in Palmetto, Florida as a kid back in the day and they would always take me and my brother to the nearby go-kart track for an afternoon of racing.

Go-karts are small, open-wheeled, four-wheeled vehicles, ranging from basic recreational fun karts to high-performance racing machines, invented by Art Ingels in 1956, and serve as a popular entry point into motorsports, teaching fundamental driving skills like racing lines and car control, with different types for various terrains and levels of experience, from electric and off-road to serious shifter karts used by future Formula 1 stars.

City of Peekskill, New York took to social media recently announcing that HQ Racing had opened its doors. They say its the largest indoor/outdoor multi-level go track in the United States

We are excited to share that HQ Racing, the largest indoor/outdoor multi-level go kart track in the United States, is now open in Peekskill at 7 John Walsh Boulevard! Visit hqracing.com to learn more!

HQ Racing is a new, large-scale indoor/outdoor multi-level go-kart facility that recently opened in Peekskill, New York, featuring electric and gas karts, viewing areas, and other entertainment like arcades, aiming to be a major racing destination in the Hudson Valley.

Concept : The largest indoor/outdoor, multi-level electric go-kart track in the US, designed by PGK and using Sodikart karts.

Features : Includes junior, adult, and accessible karts, viewing catwalks, an arcade, bowling, and spaces for events.

Location : 7 John Walsh Blvd, Peekskill, NY, opened in late 2025.

Goal: To be a state-of-the-art racing hub for all skill levels, from casual drivers to competitive racers.

