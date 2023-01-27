Update on Mom Who Snuck Into High School Before Her Kid’s Fight

Staff at Arlington High School sent out an update on a mother who accompanied her daughter to school before an altercation.

Most parents would do anything to protect their kids but most can agree that showing up to school to confront other students is a bit extreme. Last week parents of students in the Arlington School District received an email from the superintendent that stated two female students got into an altercation before classes began on the morning of January 17. There was not a lot of specific details about the fight but it was also revealed that the mother of a student involved in the altercation was accompanied by her mother who slipped into the school undetected by security. She was allegedly disguised as a student.

Another email from the school district has release more information.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to a new email, the 33 year old mother was identified and after an investigation conducted by Arlington Central School District and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office she was arrested. She was charged with two misdemeanors including criminal trespassing and endangering the welfare of a child.

Arlington High school announced that their staff and administrators will be enforcing strict security policies. They will now be checking students for identification as students arrive in the morning. Also, High School students will have to have their ID visible in order to gain access to the campus. Both students and staff must wear their Arlington ID badges during the school day and when participating in activities after school.