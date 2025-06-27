Dutchess County Road Closure to Cause Headaches Until December

Thousands of cars will soon be forced to make a long detour around one of Dutchess County's busiest bridges, and it won't be fixed for months.

We all know that the summer months in New York's Hudson Valley mean lots and lots of road construction. Earlier this week, Governor Hochul announced two major projects that will affect traffic in Orange, Dutchess, Sullivan and Putnam Counties. Now, a bridge replacement is expected to detour almost 5,000 vehicles a day on one of Dutchess County's busiest roads.

Major Dutchess County Detour to Last Through the Fall

This week, the Dutchess County Department of Public Works announced that a section of Noxon Road in LaGrange will be completely shut down beginning on July 7 in order to start work on a bridge replacement project.

The Noxon Road bridge spanning Jackson Creek near Rymph Road will be replaced, making it necessary to reroute traffic while work is being done. According to officials, Noxon Road will be inaccessible between the Taconic State Parkway and Rymph Road, sending cars completely around Stingham Road, Route 55, Veile Road and Todd Hill Road.

A map of the detour shows just how far cars will now need to travel with the bridge shut down.

New Dutchess County Bridge to be Wider, Safer

When work finally finishes, the new Noxon Road bridge is expected to be wider, including four-foot shoulders and new guiderails for safety. The bridge, however, is not expected to be complete until late 2025.

Driveways to homes located within the work zone will still be accessible, but locals will still not be able to cross Jackson Creek without taking the detour north over the Taconic Parkway.

