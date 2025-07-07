An ambitious project is expected to last through the end of the year, triggering a long detour that's expected to cause headaches for thousands of Hudson Valley drivers.

Driving in the Hudson Valley can be traumatic enough, but when your long commute is doubled by a major detour, it can quickly become a never-ending nightmare. Unfortunately, many Dutchess County drivers will have no choice but to travel far out of their way just to cross a small creek.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Dutchess County Detour to Last Through End of 2025

The Dutchess County Department of Public Works announced that they will be replacing a bridge on Noxon Road, which will make it necessary to re-route traffic an extra five miles out of the way.

Those traveling on Noxon Road across the Jackson Creek from the Taconic State Parkway to Rymph Road will now have to journey up to Route 55, across the Taconic State Parkway and back down again, adding up to 15 minutes to their journey.

Only access to local driveways and the exit from the northbound Taconic State Parkway (westbound only) will be kept open during the duration of the project, which is expected to conclude in late 2025.

Dutchess County DPW Dutchess County DPW loading...

Necessary Bridge Work to Cause Detour in LaGrange, New York

While the detour is expected to be a headache for the almost 5,000 vehicles that cross the bridge every day, it is much needed in order to replace the existing bridge.

A new, wider span will include guiderails and a four-foot shoulder to make traveling over the creek safer.

This is Every Single New York State Symbol, Can You Name All 27? From the state bird, to the state animal, to the state muffin, only true New Yorkers can name all 27 state symbols. How many can you name? Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl