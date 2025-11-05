“Large Quantity” of Illegal Narcotics Seized by State Troopers on Taconic Stop in Dutchess County

Law enforcement in the Hudson Valley continues its crackdown and never ending battle with the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics throughout the region, with their latest encounter taking place in the familiar area of Dutchess County, on the infamous Taconic State Parkway. This encounter resulted in one suspect being arrested and large quantity of illegal narcotics being seized by law enforcement.

Major Taconic Drug Bust

This latest incident occurred just prior to the weekend on Halloween, Friday, October 31, 2025. Members of the New York State Police Troop K Community Stabilization Unit (CSU), were posted on the Taconic State Parkway, in the Town of LaGrange. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, it was approximately 2:32p.m, when Troopers identified a vehicle traveling northbound in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Troopers engaged with the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, which the driver of the vehicle complied with. Troopers then began their investigation with identifying the driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time. The driver was identified as 30-year old, Jaquon L. Dancy, of Poughkeepsie.

Troopers on scene had additional support in the form of State Police K-9 Vinn, who assisted in conducting an exterior search of the vehicle. During that time, K-9 Vinn would signal a positive alert for the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 2,359 grams of cocaine, 235 grams of fentanyl, and $1,435 in cash.

Suspect Arrested and Charged

Following the discovery the narcotics and cash, Troopers placed Dancy under arrest and took him into custody. Dancy was charged with the following crimes of...

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 1st Degree (Class A-I Felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree – Intent to Sell (Class B Felony)

Dancy was later arraigned before the Town of LaGrange Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center.

