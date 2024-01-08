Hudson Valley Snowfall Totals Show Up to 18 Inches in Some Areas

The Hudson Valley saw its first major snowfall of the season over the weekend, dumping a surprising amount of snow in many areas.

Even though forecasters predicted up to a foot of snow, many didn't believe they would ever see it. And who could blame them? The snow season has been almost non-existent this year, and last year was one of the least snowy winters in New York State history.

This weekend, however, brought what has become a rare sight in the Hudson Valley. Streets, driveways and sidewalks were completely buried in thick, wet snow that began quickly late Saturday and continued to accumulate overnight. Residents woke up on Sunday morning to a blanket of white and the realization that they would have to dig themselves out.

Snowfall Totals Exceded Forecasts In Some Areas

Forecasters missed the mark for certain areas of the Hudson Valley that ultimately go more snow than anyone was prepared for.

According to the National Weather Service, Milton, NY received the most snow in the region, with a reported 18 inches. The Village of LaGrange came in second with a recorded 16.7 inches of snow.

Both Olivebridge and Esopus in Ulster County reported 14 inches of snow. The Orange County towns of Port Jervis and Wallkill received 13 inches.

Dutchess County Snowfall Totals

Aside from an isolated 16 inches in LaGrange, much of Dutchess County saw a foot of snow in areas such as Rhinebeck, Wappingers Falls and Milllbrook. Poughkeepsie wasn't far behind with 11 inches. Areas to the eastern part of the county, such as Hopewell Junction, received around 10 inches of snow.

Orange County Snowfall Totals

While Port Jervis and the Town of Wallkill both had just over a foot of snow, some areas of Middletown reported just 10 inches of snow. Similar accumulations were recorded in Pine Bush, Monroe and Bloomingburgh. Newburgh saw just 9 inches of snow.

Ulster County Snowfall Totals

Milton's impressive 18 inches of snow appears to have been very isolated. The Town of Olive and Esopus had 14 inches of snow. Highland saw a reported 10 inches of snow and the usually snowy Kerhonkson saw under 9.

