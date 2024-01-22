Make A Difference: Donate Supplies To Tails A Wagging In Dutchess County

Tails A Wagging out of Fishkill, NY distributes to local area animal rescues and shelters.

Collecting donatable goods and distributing them to local animal rescues and shelters in Dutchess County is what Civi Civitello and the staff at Tails a Wagging animal rescue service does. Shelters are always in need of new or unopened dry dog/cat food, wet dog/cat food, dog/cat treats, cat litter (non clumping), new or gently used blankets, towels, sheets (flat only), pet safe toys, collars, leashes, beds, crates, cleaning supplies. Also, gift cards for places like Amazon, Petco, Walmart, Target, and Chewy are all great for donating.

Tails A Waghging will arrange to meet or pick up donations, and they also have dropoff locations set up - about 18 at the moment (but that number is growing). You can see the list of locations on their website here. Currently they work with 6 area shelters/rescues but once they start collecting more they'll be adding others others to the list. The goal at Tails A Wagging is to help as many as they can. They also have little "thank you" gifts for those who donate, such as Emergency Window Decals, Awareness Bracelets, Emergency Wallet Cards,refrigerator magnets, stadium cups and pens. For those looking to donate money or gift cards, they have "thank you" gifts such as t-shirts, tumblers, embroidered hats and shatterproof ornaments. I got a cool little thank you package in the mail this past week from supporting Tails A Wagging. See below.

"Thank You" gift from Tails A Wagging. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

Be sure to follow Tails A Wagging on Facebook and Instagram. They can be contacted at 845-264-4549 or wag4info@gmail.com. We are located in Fishkill (not a storefront). All donations go to the shelters/rescues. Great to see the fine work Civi and Tails A Wagging is doing in Dutchess County. Be sure to show them support!