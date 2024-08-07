7 Amazing Hudson Valley Restaurants That Aren’t Famous But Should Be

Another day, another article talking about just how darn amazing the restaurant options are in and around the Hudson Valley.

We've said it once and we'll say it again, the Hudson Valley is an uncovered gem when it comes to the foodie scene. Whether you're looking for a scenic spot to take in the views while enjoying a delicious meal or you're in search of a low-key, casual place with stellar eats, you've got an incredible number of options to pick from here.

The Gunk Haus/Canva The Gunk Haus/Canva loading...

Popular Restaurants in the Hudson Valley

As it turns out, the rest of the state (and the internet) has started to pick up on how incredible the food is in the Hudson Valley.

A number of viral TikTokers have made their way to Poughkeepsie in recent months in order to give Rossi's a try. It's become somewhat of an internet sensation recently, and rightfully so!

Celebrities have also paid visits to a number of local eateries. Laura Dern's been seen grabbing a bite at Savona's, comedian Nick Kroll's been spotted dining at Heritage in Wappingers Falls, even Steven Spielberg was caught catching a meal out in the Hudson Valley at Essie's in Poughkeepsie!

Get our free mobile app

We love to see these local restaurants getting such big attention. However, there are still a number of eateries in the area that don't seem to get the attention they deserve.

Restaurants in the Hudson Valley That Aren't Famous But Deserve to Be

Now, I know it can be a sore subject. Some people don't like the idea of their secret spots getting too popular, a.k.a. they like to gatekeep!

However, I believe we need to be showing our locally-run businesses extra love! After all, they are businesses that need to make money at the end of the day. If you want to see your favorite spots stick around, it only makes sense to help them grow.

So, we asked residents of the Hudson Valley to tell us some of their favorite spots that deserve to be famous:

Hudson Valley Restaurants That Aren't Famous But Should Be We polled the Hudson Valley and got some pretty stellar recommendations! Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers