The Hudson Valley in the Winter months can really bring the gloom and doom. With frigid temperatures floating around the area, sometimes the only way to really lift spirits is with some good old-fashioned comfort food.

Comfort Food in the Hudson Valley

People have different things that come to mind when they think about comfort food. Google defines Comfort Food as "food that provides consolation or a feeling of well-being, typically any with a high sugar or other carbohydrate content and associated with childhood or home cooking."

Sometimes, comfort foods can go hand in hand with guilty pleasures too. We all know they may not be the healthiest of meals, but that's also part of what makes them special. You can't eat them all the time!

We all know there certainly isn't a shortage of great places to eat around the Hudson Valley. So, to make things even just a little bit easier, we put together a list of 9 of our go-to spots when it comes to comfort food in the area.

Without further ado:

Best Comfort Food in the Hudson Valley Whether you're looking for a cozy soup or a hearty meal, here are some great options from all around the Hudson Valley! Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

If a good, hearty meal isn't enough to lift your spirits, maybe a drink can serve as a pick-me-up during these dark, winter months!

Whether you're a beer drinker or more of a wine fan, another thing the Hudson Valley certainly isn't short on are award-winning breweries and wineries.

Below are a few suggestions. First, we'll stick on the comfort food train and start out with breweries that offer some pretty delicious (and yes, guilty pleasure) snacks and bites:

Breweries with the Best Eats The Hudson Valley has a great reputation for creating some of the most delicious and creative beers in New York State. But something else to note is the quality of the food that you can enjoy at some of the Hudson Valley's finest breweries. Check out 6 of our favorite brewery eats throughout the Hudson Valley! Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

If those didn't quite peek your fancy, here are some suggestions on places to grab a lovely glass of wine: