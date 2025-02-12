The Best Ways to Fight Cabin Fever in the Hudson Valley

This winter has been pretty brutal in the Hudson Valley. From fairly consistent snow to the frigid temperatures we've seen, it's been a bit of a struggle to find the motivation to leave the house!

Staying cozied up inside sounds pretty great. But it can get a little isolating and depressing. While the Spring isn't all too far away, there are still some cold temperatures coming our way. So, take this as a little push to leave the house and have fun without completely freezing!

Cheers to Beating Cabin Fever in the Hudson Valley

While the Hudson Valley is known for a lot of its outdoor adventures like hiking and boating down the Hudson, there's plenty of fun to be had in the area without having to brave the outdoors for too long.

One way to liven up a weekend is by visiting one of the great local breweries for an afternoon. There's certainly no shortage of 'em! And what better way to lift your spirits than a great beer paired with some really delicious brewery food?

Here are some suggestions on where to start:

Unload Your Winter Worries

If breweries and beer aren't quite your thing, another way to beat the winter blues is by treating yourself to some pampering.

While a spa day can run a pretty hefty price tag, there are a couple of places around the area that have pretty great packages and deals to offer from facials and nail treatments to massages and even float therapy!

Treat Yourself to Some Comfort Food

Sometimes, all you need to lift your spirits is some comfort food. And the Hudson Valley has plenty to offer in that arena. Grab a couple of friends, hop in the car, and graze your way through the afternoon indulging in some of the Hudson Valley's warm and coziest offerings:

