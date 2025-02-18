Cabin fever tends to run rampant this time of year. Days are short and nights are freezing, but don't let that fool ya. There are still plenty of ways to enjoy some romantic time out of the house.

Luckily, the Hudson Valley is well-suited for the winter months. So, whether you're planning a long weekend getaway or are simply a local looking for something to do, here are some pre-planned date ideas for you.

Dinner and a Show in Poughkeepsie

For all movie buffs and music lovers alike, the area of Academy Street in Poughkeepsie is a great spot for an intimate and fun date night.

The iconic Bardavon Theater is one of Poughkeepsie's historic venues that dates all the way back to 1868. The theater has a lineup of shows ranging from free movies to one-man shows and musical performances.

Level up your date by reserving a spot at the romantic 1915 Wine Cellar. Choose from a list of sommelier-curated wines to pair with delicious dishes like their mushroom cream sauce fettucini and tasty desserts like their wine poached pear with ice cream.

After your show, you've got your choice of walkable places to grab a drink. Beer lovers can opt for a flight and some games (maybe even some trivia) at Kings Court Brewing. For fun cocktails, Goodnight Kenny is an eclectic and cozy spot to start (and end) your evening.

Stroll Through Something Beautiful in Beacon

It's no secret by now that Beacon is a pretty hot spot for tourists and locals alike to spend a free day. From boutique shopping to hiking and dining, Beacon offers a lot.

The winter is a great time to take advantage of one of Beacon's crowning jewels - the DIA Beacon art museum.

Spend an afternoon strolling through DIA Beacon's multimedia exhibits where art comes to life.

Follow up your gallery walk by checking out some of the local shops along Beacon's main street. Top off your date with a drink at one of Beacon's intimate bars like the swanky, old Hollywood-esque Wonder Bar.

There are also plenty of delicious restaurants for whatever kind of food you're in the mood for. From Middle Eastern delicacies at Ziatun or authentic Thai at Sukhothai to pub classics like Melzingah, you've got options. And if you really can't decide, you could always wind up at the Hudson Valley Food Hall where you can get a taste of everything from Nicaraguan specialties and authentic Mexican to Southern BBQ and colorful cocktails.

Cozy, Comfort Evening on Chruch Street

New Paltz has plenty to rummage through from antique and thrift shops to bars and restaurants. But if you want your date to be intimate and cozy, here are some more specific recommendations.

Church Street alone has more than enough to offer for a romantic date night. You could start your evening making your own candles in a private workshop at Little Light Candle. From there, you've got two adorable independent bookstores, Inquiring Minds and Barner Books to wander through.

On the very same quaint little street, you've got the Gunks Gaming Guild where you could either stop in for a creative cup of coffee or a couple of rounds of board games with your partner.

Special Occasions and Splurges

If you want to do something really special with your partner, a trip to one of the Hudson Valley's many spas and retreats is a luxurious surprise. Some of the local spots have some pretty great packages and affordable treats too:

