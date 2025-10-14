Orange County Town Passes Resolution for Halloween Curfew

We are now a couple of weeks into the spookiest month of the year and roughly two weeks away from the favorite day on the calendar for many, Halloween. Halloween is by far one of the most fun holidays of the year, with all of the costume's, candy, ghost stories, scary movies, and maybe even a little bit of good hearted mischief. That said, one Orange County town has recently passed a new resolution which implements a Halloween curfew.

Halloween Curfew in New Windsor

The recent resolution for a Halloween curfew was just recently passed in the Town of New Windsor. Now a curfew may seem like a real bummer, but the reality is that is reasonable.

The resolution was brought forward as a motion by Councilwoman Sylvia Santiago, and was seconded by Councilman Steven Moreau. The motion for the curfew was passed by a vote of 5-0, on October 1, 2025.

Now for the curfew details itself. The curfew is set to take place over a two day period on October 30, 2025, and on Halloween Day October 31, 2025. The curfew time begins at 9:00p.m on the 30th, and ends at 6:00a.m Halloween morning. The curfew time begins once again at 9:00p.m Halloween night, and again ends at 6:00a.m on November 1st, 2025.

Curfew Work Arounds

Now there are a couple of different ways to avoid the curfew, particularly on Halloween night. The easiest is the simplest, you just need to be 18-years old or older. Now if you are not going to be 18 years old before the nights of the curfew, you still have options.

According to the details issued in the Town of New Windsor's press release, the curfew will not apply to individuals under the age of 18 if they are traveling to or from a legitimate or "bona fide" place of employment, school activity or a medical emergency.

Likewise, the curfew will also not apply to individuals under the age of 18, if they are accompanied by a parent, guardian or "person in loco parentis". According to the Cornell Law School Legal Information Institute, person in loco parentis, is a Latin term which means "in [the] place of a parent" or "instead of a parent." In other words, in loco parentis could refer to a sibling, aunt, uncle, grandparent, etc, that are raising and more particularly, are taking upon the legal responsibility of said individual under the age of 18.

Schools can also at times be found to be in loco parentis, because schools have been deemed to have some of the responsibilities of a parent over its students.

