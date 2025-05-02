Ulster Students Take Crack at Fame with ‘I Voted’ Sticker Search

A contest that catapulted a young Ulster County boy to worldwide fame is back for 2025.

Three years ago, Hudson Rowan decided to enter a local contest that asked school children to design a new "I Voted" sticker for the Ulster County Board of Elections. Instead of the expected American flag or Statue of Liberty, Rowan decided to get a bit more creative, drawing a man with crazy hair, red eyes, multi-colored teeth and spider legs.

The wild image went viral, garnering Rowan fans from all over the world. The Ulster County Board of Elections' website was overrun with votes for the unique image, winning Rowan the honor of having his artwork transformed into the county's official "I Voted" sticker.

Ulster Board of Elections Ulster Board of Elections loading...

Ulster Board of Elections Contest Returns for 2025

This week, county officials announced the return of the "I Voted" sticker contest. Young residents of Ulster County between the ages of 9 to 18 are invited to design a logo that will fit within a round, two-inch sticker.

The only rule is that the words "I Voted" must appear somewhere in the design. Other than that, artists are allowed to let their imaginations run wild and come up with a design that they believe captures the spirit of the voting process.

The deadline for the contest is June 30, when the Ulster County Board of Elections Commissioners will select the top entries and open them up to voting on the county's website. The winning design or designs will be printed on stickers and handed out during the general election in Ulster County on November 4.

Information on how to submit your artwork for consideration in the contest is available on the Ulster County Board of Elections website.

How Each New York County Voted In The 2024 Presidential Election Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.