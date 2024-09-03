Enormous Animals Spotted Wandering Hudson Valley Neighborhood [Video]

Very large animals have been spotted lately in one small Hudson Valley town.

Video captured by a resident in Wassaic, NY (Dutchess County) withing days of each other shows both a large bear and snake. The sightings of the giant animals had some people shocked, suggesting that the resident move out of the area immediately.

Wassaic is a hamlet in the town of Amenia in Dutchess County, New York. As of the 2020 census, its population is 210. Located in southeastern New York in the valley of the Ten Mile River, Wassaic is bordered to the east and west by mountain ranges.

The area began to develop significantly in the 19th century, particularly with the arrival of the railroad. The Harlem Line of the New York Central Railroad, which connected the region to New York City, played a key role in the hamlet's growth.In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Wassaic experienced industrial growth, with various small factories and mills contributing to its economy.

In recent decades, Wassaic has become known for its vibrant arts community. The Wassaic Project, an artist residency and community space, has brought a new wave of cultural activity to the area. Today, Wassaic is a quiet, picturesque hamlet with a strong sense of local identity and a growing reputation as a hub for artists and creative individuals.

During the Revolutionary War, General George Washington marched through Wassaic on the way to Connecticut. These days, giant bears and snakes appear to be marching through the area.

Large Bear Roaming Through Wassaic, NY

Stephanie Johnson Foster captures the large bear on video that was apparently dumpster diving in the neigborhood. In the video below you can see the very large bear carrying a bag of barbage in its mouth, while roaming carefree around the neighorhood. The video was taken on the mornign of Aug. 25.

Yesterday a bear...today a rattlesnake!!!

The following afternoon, a very large snake was captured on video by Stephanie Foster Johnson, slithering through the grass in the neighborhood.

Comments left on the video ranged from, "Holy smokes that's huge" to "Where the hell do you live..at the Zoo. If I saw that I would have to move."

One has to wonder if there's something in the drinking water in Wassaic causing these very large animals to be appearing in the neigborhood. Despite pleas from friends telling her to move, Stephanie Foster Johnson has no plans to leave the area. "I'm a dumbass that wants to be besties with all the wild animals!!!" she says.

