Golden Globe Winning Actress Appearing At Big Hudson Valley Festival

Amanda Seyfried will be part of a 25th anniversary screening of The Blair Witch Project.

Amanda Seyfried is an American actress, singer, and model, born on December 3, 1985, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She began her career in the late 1990s with modeling and television roles, notably in the soap opera "As the World Turns." Seyfried gained fame for her roles in films like "Mean Girls" (2004) and "Mamma Mia!" (2008). Her performances in "Dear John" (2010), "Les Misérables" (2012), and "First Reformed" (2017) showcased her versatility as an actress.

In addition to her film work, Seyfried has received critical acclaim for her stage performances and has appeared in various television series, including "Big Love." Known for her distinctive voice and acting range, she has also ventured into music, releasing songs for her film roles. Seyfried is an advocate for mental health awareness and has been involved in various charitable efforts.

Amanda Seyfried Appearing at Kingston O+ Festival

The 14th Annual O+ Festival in Kingston, NY this weekend will feature live music from Neko Case, Kate Pierson of The B-52's and many more music and art perfomances over the course of three days. A 25th anniversary screening of the film The Blair Witch Project will also be part of the festivities, and Amanda Seyfried, who reportedly lives in the Catskills, was just announced this week as a moderator for the event.

O+ is thrilled to have Amanda moderating our discussion panel following the 25th anniversary screening of @blairwitchmovie featuring members of the original cast @michaelceewilliams, @thejoshualeonard and Director Ed Sanchez.

Presented in partnership with @upstate_films and @woodstockfilmfestival, we will light up @old_dutch_church_kingston with the big screen this Sunday Oct 13th. Doors at 6 with live music from Grains of Euphora, Blair Witch screening at 7pm, panel discussion following at 8:30pm.

The Blair Witch Project is a 1999 found-footage horror film directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez. It follows three student filmmakers—Heather, Mike, and Josh—who venture into the woods of Burkittsville, Maryland, to document the local legend of the Blair Witch. As they film their journey, they encounter strange occurrences and increasingly unsettling events, leading to their disorientation and terror.

The film is notable for its realistic style, utilizing improvisation and minimal special effects, which contributed to its sense of authenticity. It became a cultural phenomenon, popularizing the found-footage genre and grossing nearly $250 million worldwide on a budget of around $60,000. Its innovative marketing campaign, which included a viral website, helped create a lasting impact on horror cinema.