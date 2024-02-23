The Rise Of Solar Energy: Concerns In Ulster County

Solar farms are popping up all over, but is it the best use for open land in the Hudson Valley?

What is a Solar Farm?

A solar farm is a large collection of photovoltaic (PV) solar panels that absorb energy from the sun, convert it into electricity and send that electricity to the power grid for distribution and consumption by customers like you.

Why Are Many People Against Solar Farms? Many people are against them because they think they take up too much space, they can be an eyesore, and they can impact property values. In addition, solar farms can interfere with farming and other land uses, be a danger to wildlife, and create a lot of heat – both in the daytime and at night.

Possible Issues With Ulster County Solar Farm

It's a big project and some serious questions are coming to light regarding solar farms in the Lloyd Platekill town area.

A posting back in January in the public Facebook group Plattekill Rising shows new solar pictures of a new solar farm in the area with a bunch of comments, some positive but also some negative with people calling the project a "waste" and an "eyesore".

One person even questioned how the project got clearance.

Here are some concerns from the community:

Water Runoff

In this case, residents want the plan modified to prevent water runoff entirely maintaining the current environmental status, and ecology, and preventing damage to the waterways all along Black Creek until it flows into the Hudson River.

Heat and Wildlife

Some solar farms generate more heat into the air, and they have many components that generate heat when they convert the DC voltage to AC and send it to the power lines. Solar panels are black and very hot in the sunlight, they use aluminum frames to dissipate the heat to the air around them. When a large installation is made it might raise local temperatures near your properties.

What will they do if the temperatures rise above the natural wildlife's normal conditions? Will it impact your home? Gardens? Animals?

Decommissioning

When the panels are worn out who will take them down? Will the townspeople require a bond and insurance to ensure the land is protected? If a new technology comes along and the field of panels is defunct what will the contingency plan be? What will the town do to adjust for the lost tax revenue they thought they had?

What is your take on solar farms here in the Hudson Valley and do you have any concerns? We've covered just some of the issues being talked about at the Google site Ulster County Solar Farm Issues which can be viewed here.

You will also find information there if you feel you have some concerns and would like to get involved in voicing those concerns.