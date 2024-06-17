KFC is Testing a Gravy-Filled Quesadilla at 22 New York Locations

A handful of Hudson Valley KFC restaurants are among a select group across the country testing a new menu item.

Local fast-food lovers throughout New York State are being given the chance to try out the new KFC Chicken Quesadilla before anyone else. The fast food chain is offering the new quesadilla for a limited time at only a select number of locations in New York, New Jersey and Tennessee as well as a single restaurant in Connecticut.

What is the KFC Chicken Quesadilla?

While it's called a quesadilla, there doesn't seem to be much Mexican inspiration in this menu item aside from the fact that it's wrapped in a tortilla. According to KFC's website, their new Chicken Quesadilla is stuffed with shredded fried chicken, drowned in the restaurant's signature gravy and topped with a blend of cheeses. The toasted quesadilla is then served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Online reviews have begun to pop up from customers who have stumbled across the test item while ordering.

Where Can You Try the KFC Chicken Quesadilla?

KFC is inviting customers to try out the KFC Chicken Quesadilla at a select list of locations that have been chosen to test the item for a limited time. Usually, these tests take place at small, isolated restaurants in the middle of the country. This time, however, the New York and New Jersey area have been chosen to give the quesadilla a test drive.

In New York, the quesadilla can be found at Hudson Valley KFC locations in Kingston, Middletown, Newburgh, Monroe, Pawling, Nanuet, Carmel, Yonkers and Peekskill. There are also a number of restaurants on Long Island, Brooklyn and the Bronx included in the test. We've compiled the entire list by state below.

New York Locations Testing the KFC Chicken Quesadilla

1990 Middle Country Road Centereach NY

150 West Suffolk Avenue Central Islip NY

910 Broadway Amityville NY

993 Old Country Road Riverhead NY

800 Montauk Highway Shirley NY

533 Medford Avenue Patchogue NY

555 Long Beach Boulevard Long Beach NY

490 State Route 211 East Middletown NY

39 North Plank Road Newburgh NY

408 8th Avenue New York NY

311 Hempstead Turnpike Elmont NY

42 Jericho Turnpike Floral Park NY

20 Hempstead Ave. Hempstead NY

108-30 Flatlands Ave Brooklyn NY

1731 Webster Avenue Bronx NY

426 Foxhall Avenue Kingston NY

124 Nepperhan Avenue Yonkers NY

1833 Main St Peekskill NY

1891 Route 6 Carmel NY

Route 22, Dutchess County Plaza Pawling NY

330 Larkin Drive Monroe NY

48 N. Highway 9W West Haverstraw NY

New Jersey Locations Testing the KFC Chicken Quesadilla

1235 South Avenue Plainfield NJ

989 Route 22 East Bridgewater NJ

1236-1240 W. 7th Street Plainfield NJ

591 Memorial Parkway Phillipsburg NJ

Route 36, Airport Plaza Hazlet NJ

92 St Georges Avenue Rahway NJ

21 Hampton House Rd. Newton NJ

1246 Route 17 Ramsey NJ

177 Route 17 South Hasbrouck Heights NJ

286 West Route 59 Nanuet NY

1100 Route 9 South Old Bridge NJ

2650 County Road 516 Old Bridge NJ

920 Hamilton Street Somerset NJ

Connecticut Locations Testing the KFC Chicken Quesadilla

649 West Main Street Waterbury CT

Tennessee Locations Testing the KFC Chicken Quesadilla

2205 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN

1319 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN

336 Harding Pl Nashville TN

2634 Murfreesboro Rd Nashville TN

1816 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN

5001 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN

675 Nashville Pike Gallatin TN

528 Hwy 46 S Dickson TN

710 S Cumberland St Lebanon TN

451 Hwy 52, Bypass W Lafayette TN

1248 Dinah Shore Blvd Winchester TN

1202 S James Campbell Blvd, Ste 25 Columbia TN

102 Madison St Shelbyville TN

1635 W College St Pulaski TN

1338 N Ellington Parkway Lewisburg TN

