Structure Fire Reported at HealthAlliance Hospital, Kingston

HealthAlliance Hospital opened a new $113 million facility on Mary's Avenue in Kingston, NY to replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus back in 2022. We reported in Feb. 2023 that the hospital had gotten a new helipad.

HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley operates a 177-bed healthcare system comprising HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, NY, and Margaretville Hospital, a 15-bed critical access hospital in Margaretville, NY, serving Ulster, Delaware, Greene, and Schoharie counties. Joining WMCHealth in 2016, HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley also operates Mountainside Residential Care Center, an 82-bed residential care facility in Margaretville.

The new HealthAlliance Hospital features the addition of a new, two-story, 79,000-square-foot building adjoining the current facility, as well as a full renovation of 48,000 square feet of space within the existing hospital.

Key components of the new 162-bed facility include private rooms and a newly constructed: emergency care center, including emergency behavioral health; critical care unit; family birthing center; advanced imaging center; caregiver center; lobby and registration. Plus remodeled centers for ambulatory surgery, infusion therapy and endoscopy.

Fire Reported at HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley Hospital in Kingston

The City of Kingston Fire Department was dispatched for a possible structure fire at HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley Hospital in Kingston on Monday morning, Feb. 19, 2024, at 10:23 am.

The department responded to multiple calls received about the incident and upon arrival, the department was told by hospital staff that there was an active fire in the utility room in the basement.

Crews worked through heavy smoke to extinguish the fire and to ventilate the structure, clearing smoke and toxic gasses from the structure.

One employee suffered smoke inhalation and was treated by Kingston Fire Department's paramedic ambulance unit and transported to HealthAlliance Emergency Room. The Department stated that at no point were any patients in danger. The hospital was reoccupied an hour later by 11:25 am and units were assisted by the Ulster Hose Fire Department and Ulster County Department of Emergency Services.

Kudos to the City of Kingston Fire Department on a job well done, keeping everyone safe including the patients and staff at HealthAlliance Hospital.

