Ulster County Native, Laila Mach, is a Showstopper on Idol

The competition is heating up out in Hollywood and the Hudson Valley is still representing on this season of American Idol.

New Paltz's own Laila Mach is ready to hit the Hollywood stage for a third time during Monday night's episode of Idol.

Last week Laila took on two different auditions. After impressing the judges during the Genre round audition with a performance of Clinton Kane's "Fix it to Break it," Laila took on the Duets round.

Mach performed a duet of the song "Stay" (originally by the mega-talented Rihanna) with fellow contestant Liahona Olayan and things got scary there for a second. Take a look at the tough love and feedback they got from judge Katy Perry:

With that being said, they both made it through to the next round which is airing tonight on ABC.

The Showstopper audition gets the Idol contestants on the stage with the full American Idol band.

We spoke with Laila earlier this morning and she let us in on some behind-the-scenes info. Tonight when she performs she'll be taking on a huge song: Alicia Keys, "If I Ain't Got You."

Laila also shared some pretty exciting personal news with us, last week on her 16th birthday she passed her driving permit exam. She drove herself to school the other day but has been keeping her parents and grandparents on the edge of their seats.

We got an Idol on the Hudson Valley road, folks!

Don't miss Laila performing during the Showstopper round on American Idol tonight, on ABC at 8 pm.

