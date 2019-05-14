Ulster County Man Choked Woman, Threw Her Into Wall, Police Say

The victim's head struck the wall with such force, it broke through the sheetrock wall.

On May 13, at approximately 11:12 p.m. Saugerties Police arrested 51-year-old Kirk McElrath. He was arrested following an investigation into a domestic dispute.

McElrath reportedly grabbed the victim by her neck and began chocking the victim, obstructing the victim’s ability to breath. McElrath then reportedly threw the victim into a wall, where the victim’s head struck with such force, breaking the sheetrock wall.

The victim sustained injuries and was treated by an ambulance on the scene.

McElrath was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court, where McElrath was released on his own recognizance, upon the court issuing an order of protection on behalf of the victim.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: