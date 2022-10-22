3 Ulster County Frightful Locations to Visit for Halloween

Halloween is less two weeks away! Where has October gone?!

Growing up, I've been super interested in the paranormal, watching shows like "Ghost Hunters," and then doing amateur ghost hunts with my friends.

We managed to get our hands on some infrared cameras, and sound recording devices to use on our investigations. We caught some interesting stuff back in the day, from footage of weird hot and cold spots manifesting, unexplainable noises, to a picture of what looked to be a nurse standing at the window of an old psychiatric building.

Imagine if the Haunted History Trail of New York was around when we were kids. We would've mapped out every location and gone to each one by one.

Haunted History Trail of New York

Founded in 2013, the Haunted History Trail of New York is a ghost lover's dream come true, or perhaps the most terrifying trip of their life. The Haunted History Trail curates and promotes historical landmarks and venues across New York for people to embark on haunted, spooky, phantasmic, and downright freaky explorations of ghost hunts, guided tours, haunted inns, and more.

This week's episode of In Touch here at Townsquare features the Haunted History Trail of New York. Before that episode releases this Sunday, get a sneak peek of some of the spooky venues that we will talk about: The Shanley Hotel in Napanoch, the Haunted Huguenot Street in New Paltz, and the Old Dutch Church in Kingston.

What other areas in Ulster County do you believe to be haunted? Tell us your ghost story on the app!

