The Ulster County Fair is fast approaching and once again they have planned a week of exciting family entertainment. Located on Libertyville Road in New Paltz, the Ulster County Fair is on the calendar for August 2nd through the 7th and promises to be a week of family summer fun.

The Ulster County Fair tickets are on sale now. You can buy your tickets for the fair and they are good for whatever day you decide to go. The pay-one-price ticket includes your fair admission, all kinds of attractions and events, plus you get unlimited rides and main stage entertainment.

Ulster County Fair Events August 2 through August 7th, 2022

The lineup for the fair this year includes local favorites and national stars. Opening night on Tuesday, August 2nd is Sass and Brass with Daryll Magill, on August 3rd you can enjoy country legends, Sawyer Brown, on August 4th is Murphy, August 5th is Alie Colleen, August 6th is Jerrod Niemann, and Sunday, August 7th it is the Hudson Valley's own Top 3 NBC The Voice contestant, Ian Flanigan.

Ulster County Fair Tractor Pulls

The fair offers many other great events in addition to the entertainment stage. Today on their Facebook page, they shared the news regarding the various tractor pulls being held at this year's fair.

Aug 2-Garden Tractor Pull at 6 pm

Aug 4- Truck Pull at 7:30 pm

Aug 5- Tractor Pull at 6:00 pm

You can register on the day of the event. For class lists, rules and regulations, go to: Ulstercountyfair.com

