Ulster County’s Record Breaking Fair Season

This summer in the Hudson Valley has been filled with fun and exciting fairs and festivals.

The Orange County Fair took place in Middletown, NY and featured great cover bands. The Ulster County Fair in New Paltz, NY was a major success for many reasons especially with the performance of Lee Greenwood.The Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, NY featured a heartwarming performance from Brantley Gilbert who also showed his love and support for veterans.

Fairs can be nostalgic for some people. At the fair, I enjoy supporting local vendors, sipping on freshly squeezed lemonade and finding the closest fried dough options. Music, entertainment and games add excitement to county fairs in New York state.

Will You Attend These Upcoming Hudson Valley Festivals?



Festivals can allow people to experience events together while celebrating a common interest or two. The Moon Festival will take place in Orange County, NY in September. The Pickle Festival will also take place in the month of September but it now has a new location this year.

Ulster County Fair Attendees Can See Lee Greenwood Perform Again



All over social media, Lee Greenwood fans were excited to see him perform at the Ulster County Fair in New Paltz, NY. Even after the show, fans were sharing their love on social media platforms in the comments section of how they were happy that he was involved in the Ulster County Fair this year.

Lee Greenwood fans can see him perform again in the Hudson Valley.

Recently, Lee Greenwood made a statement.

"On November 12th, me and my friends Gavin DeGraw Dustin Lynch, Michael Ray, Lee Brice, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, Debby Boone and so many more are going to be doing a concert to honor Veterans. This show will be available for people to see all across the country at movie theaters and we want to honor Veterans with FREE tickets."

Lee Greenwood continued to share his love of supporting veterans and asked for assistance.

"I am asking you, go to adoptavet.com NOW and for $50 you can send a veteran and their caregiver to the show. This is an important time in America. We all love and support our veterans so please go to adoptavet.com and help us hit our goal of 50,000 veterans."

Lee Greenwood also shared that this will be in movie theaters all across America which will take place on Veterans Day weekend.

The Ulster County Fair Reached The Highest Attendance Record Yet



The Ulster County Fair made a post on social media in regards to the fair season of 2023 in New Paltz, NY.

"🎉ATTENDANCE RECORD🎉 This year’s Ulster County Fair shattered previous attendance records. We want to thank our “fair family” for all of your support. See you in 2024! #ulstercountyfair #dreamlandamusements #kleinsentertainment #cce_ulster #grandhollowoldtimepowerassociation"

When I arrived at the fair, I thought to myself that I had never seen so many people at the Ulster County Fair before. The news from the Ulster County Fair on social media was not a surprise to me. Congratulations to those who made this popular delightful for those who attended.

Ulster County Fair Attendees Shared Their Opinions On Social Media



The Ulster County Fair made a post on social media sharing the good news of how this fair season "shattered previous attendance records".

In the comments section, fair goers shared their opinions of what they thought about the fair in 2023

"It was a lot of fun" "Best County Fair by a mile!" "YAY!! Had a great time!!" "see y’all next year 💙" "Great food vendors" "Great fair but please fix the parking." "can't thank you enough for having lee greenwood there this year" "We had a great time, a very nice family atmosphere, congratulations!!" "It was an awesome fair.. I never went to a fair during the week more than once.. I went to the Ulster County fair 3 times.. The staff went above and beyond.. " "Kim had the bathrooms spot-less! The auction for the wood carvings was run very professional! Brain Ruth was amazing and so was the actioneer! " "The food was excellent and the seating was plentiful., plenty of trash cans both trash and recyclable garbage.. Thank you everyone for an awesome fair..see you next year 😊"

Did you go to any fairs or festivals in the Hudson Valley? Will you be attending any more of them in the future? Share with us below.

