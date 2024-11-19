Amazing UFO Sighting In Dutchess County, NY [Photos]

A UFO was reportedly spotted recently in Salt Point, NY.

For over a century, the Hudson Valley has been a hotbed for UFO activity with residents reporting sightings along with strange paranormal experiences and even encounters with extraterrestrials. Are UFOs real?

I remember for one, growing up in the Lake Carmel, NY area and traveling to the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights with the family on many occasions. This was during the mid-1980s, and more often than not we would see UFOs as we were driving home from the mall back home at night.

Then there was that time living on Dingley Rd when the entire neighborhood was out in the street looking up at the sky at a giant UFO. The thing had to be the size of a football field!

UFO Sighting in Salt Point, NY

Salt Point, NY resident Kelly Angelo took to social media posting photos of what appears to be a UFO flying above Salt Point, NY. The photos were taken by her house on Friday night, Nov. 15. She says she was driving so it was difficult to get pics. Everytime she pulled over a car came behind her so she would have to stop and drive on.. She said the UFO did not move at all and it was really strange looking in shape. Pics definetely don't do justice she added.

Get our free mobile app

Photo credit: Kelly Angelo Photo credit: Kelly Angelo loading...

Photo credit: Kelly Angelo Photo credit: Kelly Angelo loading...

Looks like a UFO to me! Or could it be Starlink? One person commented on Kelly Angelo's post that it was possibly Starlink and not a UFO.

SpaceX Launches Starlink Satellites Aboard Falcon 9 Rocket LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket rises ahead of the rocket's vapor trail after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base carrying 53 Starlink satellites as seen on October 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. SpaceX founder Elon Musk reportedly competed his $44 billion effort to buy Twitter and fired CEO Parag Agrawal along with other top executives. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

What is Starlink?

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by Starlink Services, LLC, an international telecommunications provider that is a wholly owned subsidiary of American aerospace company SpaceX (founded by Elon Musk), providing coverage to over 100 countries and territories. It also aims to provide global mobile broadband. Starlink has been instrumental to SpaceX's growth.

Whatever the case maybe, the object that Kelly Angelo spotted certainly appears to be a UFO in my opinion. But who am I to say? I'm just a radio DJ. ‍

The Top 25 Most Baffling UFO Sightings Reported in New York This Year When residents of the Empire State spot something unexplainable in the skies, they report it to the National UFO Reporting Center . There's been about 80 new sightings so far in 2023 that raised a few hackles.

NUFORC does investigate what people saw to determine if they actually witnessed alien activity or something else. Oftentime, these reports turn out to be false flags. For example; someone from NYC reported seeing a strange, square-like object in the sky on July 22. They provided a photo to NUFORC, who then ruled the person saw an "advertising banner behind a private aircraft."

However, there have been several creepy reports that couldn't be brushed off with a logical explanation. And some of these reports had photo or video evidence attached.

Scroll through New York's top 25 weirdest sightings of 2023.

CT Got on the UFO Map in 1987 When 200 People Reported Something Strange in the Sky In the 1980's, New York's Hudson Valley was a magnet for UFOs. I should rephrase for the non-believers, the Hudson Valley was home to thousands of reports of unidentified flying objects. This trend wasn't just taking place in New York, Connecticut also had it's fair share of incidents with the most notable coming in 1987. What you're about to read really happened here in CT and it terrified hundreds of people who were left wondering what they had seen. Gallery Credit: Lou Milano