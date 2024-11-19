Amazing UFO Sighting In Dutchess County, NY [Photos]
A UFO was reportedly spotted recently in Salt Point, NY.
For over a century, the Hudson Valley has been a hotbed for UFO activity with residents reporting sightings along with strange paranormal experiences and even encounters with extraterrestrials. Are UFOs real?
I remember for one, growing up in the Lake Carmel, NY area and traveling to the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights with the family on many occasions. This was during the mid-1980s, and more often than not we would see UFOs as we were driving home from the mall back home at night.
Then there was that time living on Dingley Rd when the entire neighborhood was out in the street looking up at the sky at a giant UFO. The thing had to be the size of a football field!
UFO Sighting in Salt Point, NY
Salt Point, NY resident Kelly Angelo took to social media posting photos of what appears to be a UFO flying above Salt Point, NY. The photos were taken by her house on Friday night, Nov. 15. She says she was driving so it was difficult to get pics. Everytime she pulled over a car came behind her so she would have to stop and drive on.. She said the UFO did not move at all and it was really strange looking in shape. Pics definetely don't do justice she added.
Looks like a UFO to me! Or could it be Starlink? One person commented on Kelly Angelo's post that it was possibly Starlink and not a UFO.
What is Starlink?
Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by Starlink Services, LLC, an international telecommunications provider that is a wholly owned subsidiary of American aerospace company SpaceX (founded by Elon Musk), providing coverage to over 100 countries and territories. It also aims to provide global mobile broadband. Starlink has been instrumental to SpaceX's growth.
Whatever the case maybe, the object that Kelly Angelo spotted certainly appears to be a UFO in my opinion. But who am I to say? I'm just a radio DJ.
