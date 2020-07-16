Two Veterans Will Walk from Kingston to Albany Without Stopping

Two local veterans will be making a 55-mile journey to Albany without stopping to rest or sleep.

The "Walk-A-Mile In My Shoe" event is being led by the Hudson Valley Center for Veteran Reintegration (HVCVR) Peer Support Program. Two veterans, Gavin Walters formerly of the United States Air Force and Jessica Porro, a veteran of the United States Army will make the long journey, rain or shine, from Kingston to Albany.

The walk will start at Tech City on August 30 at 11:30am. The walk is expected to last almost 24 hours and will take the duo through 12 cities and towns along the Hudson River. The walk's goal is to bring awareness to "the needs of our Veteran community, alternative therapeutic programs that help battle the fight against Veteran/active duty suicide, mental health challenges, and homelessness."

HVCVR also hopes to raise funds to help fund their programs. The group runs the Kayak Program, Warrior Writers, Financial Readiness Class, and the HVCVR Veteran Peer Support Program.

All organizations and individuals are being invited to join Walters and Porro on their walk to show support and raise awareness for our veterans. For more details, you can check out the event's Facebook page.

