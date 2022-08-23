Two Popular Middletown Hotels Sold for $34 Million

Two huge hotels in Middletown totaling over 250 rooms have been sold for a whopping $34 million.

According to a press release, there were 12 written offers submitted for the Middletown properties. The commercial real estate brokerage firm of Marcus & Millichap represented the sale of the Marriott Courtyard and Hampton Inn, both located on Crystal Run Crossing in Middletown.

A representative from Marcus & Millichap says the hot properties generated a number of offers due to their condition and proximity to local landmarks.

We received significant interest from buyers looking to acquire well-maintained, stabilized hospitality assets that provide convenient access to many of the town's demand generators, including the Galleria at Crystal Run, Legoland, and the Medical Center.

Located just minutes from LEGOLAND New York, the two hotels have been marketing themselves as "Goshen based" even though they are in Middletown. The Courtyard by Marriott's website actually calls the hotel the "Courtyard Middletown Goshen." The Hampton Inn touts its proximity to LEGOLAND in its advertising, claiming it's just 10 minutes from the park. The hotel's website says the property has "interstate access near small-town charm."

The buyer of the two Middletown hotels wasn't revealed, but has been described as "regionally based." There's no indication that the branding of either hotel will change because of the sale. Nowadays, hotels usually aren't owned or operated by the actual chains, but rather by outside companies or individuals who run them as a franchise.