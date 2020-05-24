Two Dutchess County Businesses Sold Alcohol to a Minor: Police

The New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement operation in Dutchess County.

Twenty stores were checked by utilizing an underage volunteer to purchase alcohol under the observation of plainclothed investigators and supported uniformed troopers. Eighteen store clerks refused to complete the sale of alcohol to the volunteer.

Two clerks sold an alcoholic beverage to the volunteer and were arrested.

Ryan Myers, 29, of Wappingers Falls, an employee at Shell Gas Station, located at 2406 Route 44, in Pleasant Valley, and Alphonso Brown, 70, of Poughkeepsie, an employee at the Stewart's located at 1200 Dutchess Turnpike, in Poughkeepsie were both arrested and issued appearance tickets.

Both subjects were charged with prohibited sale of alcohol to a minor, and their employers faced possible civil penalties imposed by the New York State Liquor Authority.

The State Police would like to commend the following businesses for their compliance with state laws during the initiative:

Mobil, 2480 Route 44, Pleasant Valley, NY Mobil, 1904 Route 44, Pleasant Valley, NY Citgo, 1699 Route 44, Pleasant Valley, NY CVS, 2 West Road, Pleasant Valley, NY Shell, Route 44, Pleasant Valley, NY Mobil, Route 44, Pleasant Valley, NY Valero, 1118 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY Walgreens, 827 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY Mobil, 818 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY Gulf, 688 Route 55, Lagrange, NY Ruby Petro Exxon, Route 55, Lagrange, NY Shell, 854 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, NY Mobil, 2436 Route 52, Hopewell Junction, NY Shell, 747 Route 9, Fishkill, NY Gulf, 733 Route 9, Fishkill, NY Mobil, Merritt Blvd, Fishkill, NY Speedway, 480 Route 9, Fishkill, NY Sunoco, 2 Elm Street, Fishkill, NY

The state police routinely conduct underage drinking enforcement operations throughout the state in an effort to curb alcohol abuse and DWI incidents involving teenagers.

