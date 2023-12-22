New York State Police have had a busy couple of weeks leading up to the most wonderful time of the year. Yesterday, State Troopers responded to a chaotic scene that had broken out in Wallkill, which followed a collision between two vehicles.

Car Crash Fight in Wallkill

The event began the other day on Wednesday, December 20, when a collision occurred on 211 in Wallkill, near the ramp to the eastbound side of State Route 17. According to the press release from the New York State Police, the drivers of the vehicles exited their vehicles after the collision and confronted one another. That is when the scene erupted into chaos.

After the drivers of the vehicles, identified as Jahri Evans and Marquis Johnson both age 24 and from Wallkill, confronted each other, the situation quickly became physical. Evans and Johnson began fighting one another and during the fight, a weapon came into play. Evans during the fight used what was described as a "large knife" to cause multiple lacerations to Johnson.

Following the fight, Evans fled the scene in his vehicle. At around 1:25pm is when Troopers from the Middletown barracks arrived on scene to begin their investigation into what had occured. Medical personnel would tend to Johnson and transported him to Garnet Hospital in Wallkill, where he was treated for "non-life threatening injuries". Evans would later be found by another Trooper on I-84 in Wawayanda, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Charges Against the Accused

Following the incidents after the collision, Jahri Evans now faces multiple criminal charges. Those charges would include...

Assault 1st degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, all felonies and Menacing 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.

The weapons charge is classified as a "violent felony" which in the state of New York means almost guaranteed jail time. The minimum sentence if found guilty would be at least 5 years but if the accused has prior convictions that minimum sentence would double to 10 years.

At the highest level, if found to be guilty, one could find themselves behind bars for up to 25 years. In addition, the potential for a hefty fine is also on the table. In this case, a fine could be as much as $30,000.

