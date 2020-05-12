Twitter Allows Employees to Work From Home Indefinitely

We've heard a lot about the so-called new normal and what it means. But what is the new normal? Will some bigger companies have employees work from home indefinitely? Is it not safe to have too many all working in the same office? The CEO of one major company is now saying employees can work from home as long as they want.

NBC is reporting that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told employees Tuesday that they will be allowed to work from home, even after the Coronavirus pandemic ends. A spokesperson for the company said:

We were uniquely positioned to respond quickly and allow folks to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and supporting a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere.

Makes sense with Twitter being a tech company that employees can easily work from home. Is this future for many companies? Does your company have a plan for the future for employees? Share your thoughts.

