A Grinch appears to have destroyed the Christmas lights on a Hudson Valley community’s tree just days before families were supposed to gather to watch it light up.

The Christmas tree lighting in the Village of Wappingers Falls is an annual tradition that brings hundreds of families to Mesier Park on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This year, volunteer firefighters and residents had already decorated the big Christmas tree in anticipation of the Parade of Lights and tree lighting when the unthinkable was discovered.

Mayor Kevin Huber told WPDH that 13 sets of lights were cut. Word of the damage spread through a village community Facebook page over the weekend. A post described the lights as “severely damaged, possibly intentionally” and said police were investigating.

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Volunteer Comes to the Rescue

By Sunday, the Village of Wappingers community had already stepped up to help repair the damage ahead of this week's tree lighting. Huber credited a “very kind gentleman” who spent most of the day repairing about half of the lights. The mayor said the village fire and highway departments plan to put up new lights together on Tuesday to get the tree ready for Saturday.

Town of Wappinger Supervisor Joseph Cavaccini told WPDH that damage to the lights has been a recurring problem. He thanked the firefighters and residents who decorated the tree and offered the town’s help with repairs. Having decorated that same tree with friends over the years, Cavaccini said he knows just how much work goes into it.

As for exactly who or what caused the damage is still up for debate. “I certainly hope this was just a case of some hungry wildlife rather than a local Grinch,” Cavaccini said.

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Wappingers Falls Tree Lighting and Parade of Lights

The village has the celebration scheduled for Saturday, November 28. Mesier Park opens at 5pm for food and holiday vendors. Families can line up along South Avenue to watch the Parade of Lights, which steps off near Elm Street at 6pm and makes its way to the park for the tree lighting.