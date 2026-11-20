A piece of Hudson Valley history that once entertained hundreds of moviegoers could soon have an entirely different future.

The former Park Theatre at 315 Broadway in Newburgh is being offered for sale for $400,000. Although it's been decades since anyone bought a ticket to see a movie there, the massive brick building remains standing along one of the city's busiest streets.

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Newburgh's Forgotten Movie Theater

Long before multiplexes and streaming services, Newburgh was home to several bustling movie theaters, including the Ritz, Broadway, Academy and Park.

According to Cinema Treasures, the Park Theatre once seated approximately 800 people. However, its location farther up Broadway put it at a disadvantage compared to theaters closer to the city's main shopping district. The Park struggled financially and closed during the Great Depression.

It briefly came back to life during World War II after a 1943 fire damaged the Broadway Theatre farther down the street. With that theater temporarily out of commission, the Park reopened to show movies.

One former Newburgh resident recalled seeing the 1942 James Cagney film Yankee Doodle Dandy at the Park during that period.

Once the Broadway Theatre reopened, the Park closed again. The building eventually became a Salvation Army thrift store before being boarded up.

Plans to Bring the Theater Back to Life

In 2024, local arts organizer Rosanna Scimeca was planning to transform the former theater into an arts center. However, those plans apparently have not resulted in a completed renovation, and the historic property is now being marketed to developers.

According to the commercial real estate listing, the building offers more than 11,000 square feet of space, a large basement, loading dock and rear parking.

The property is being advertised as a possible residential and commercial redevelopment project, although any conversion would require the necessary approvals.

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What's Next for the Former Park Theatre?

The $400,000 asking price may sound surprisingly low for such a large building, but the property would likely require substantial investment to be put back into use.

A 2009 report from Newburgh Restoration raised concerns about the building's structural condition. It's unclear what repairs, if any, have been completed since then.

Whether the former Park Theatre becomes apartments, commercial space or something connected to its entertainment history remains to be seen. For now, another piece of Newburgh's fascinating history is still waiting for its next chapter.