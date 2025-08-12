Some drivers just don't know where they're going. Trucks and other vehicles crashing into bridges across the state of New York have been an ongoing problem.

Large vehicles have repeatedly collided with areas such as the Park Street Bridge. Back in February, an Amazon tractor-trailer hit the bridge during an overnight delivery. In 2024, The Post Standard had reported that both a garbage truck and a tractor trailer had hit the very same unlucky bridge within only two hours.

Now, another vehicle has hit yet another overpass in New York, causing even more backups and delays. The out-of-state driver of the vehicle has been issued tickets by police, says sources.

Vehicle Crashes Into Another Bridge In New York State

New York State Police said in a press release that on August 9, at approximately 10:32 AM., troopers responded to I-90 eastbound in the town of Florida (Montgomery County) for a report of a crash into a bridge.

Troopers say that an investigation determined that a vehicle, driven by a 43-year-old man from North Platte, Nebraska was traveling on I-90 eastbound with an excavator on a flatbed trailer, when the excavator collided with the Snooks Corners Road Fort Hunter Road overpasses.

An uninvolved gray Mazda, driven by a 40-year-old woman from La Fayette, along with one passenger, a 40-year-old man from Manlius, was traveling east in the right lane and collided with debris in the roadway.

The Snooks Corners Road overpass has been repaired and is in the process of reopening. Repairs have been completed to the Fort Hunter Road overpass and has been returned to normal service with two-way traffic. There were no injuries reported.

The driver of the flatbed was issued tickets for vehicle and traffic violations.