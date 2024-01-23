Experience A Night Of Nostalgia With Police Cars Tour In Hudson Valley

Don't miss this incredible tribute concert featuring music of The Cars and The Police in Newburgh, NY.

An unique experience is coming to the Hudson Valley with a chance to experience two New York area tributes to a couple of the greatest band's of the new wave/pop rock era. The Side Cars Band (Cars tribute) and New York's Finest (Police tribute) are out on tour together and making a Hudson Valley stop in Newburgh.

The Side Cars Band "A Tribute to The Cars" out of Hawthorne, NY (Westchester County) is an amazing tribute that is dedicated to honoring the iconic rock band.

The Cars formed out of Boston, Massachusetts in 1976 emerging from the new wave scene. The classic lineup featured Ocasek along with singer and bassist Benjamin Orr, lead guitarist Elliot Easton, keyboardist Gregg Hawks, and drummer David Robinson. The band was named "Best New Artist" in 1978 Rolling Stone magazine readers poll. Their debut album was a major success, selling 6 million copies with songs like "Just What I Needed", "My Best Friend's Girl", and "Good Times Roll". It spent 139 weeks on the Billboard chart. In 1984, The Cars won Video of the Year for the song "You Might Think" at the very first MTV Video Music Awards.

New York's Finest (Police Tribute) honors the musc of Sting and The Police by performing all the 70's and 80's classics from the iconic band. Sting was lead singer and bassist for The Police from 1977 to 1983 before launching a solo career. With The Police and solo combined, Sting has sold over 100 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with in 2003. The Police reunited for a Grammy Awards appearance and reunion tour in 2007. Time magazine named Sting one of the 100 most influential people in the world n 2011.

Police Cars Tour Set To Play Newburgh's Silk Factory

Check out these two incredible tributes to iconic rockers The Police and The Cars on The Police Cars Tour at Slik Factory in Newburgh on Friday, Feb. 9. Doors open at 6pm, showtime 8pm. General admission standing room tickets are $15 plus fees and reserved table seating is available for $30. Get there early as Silk Factory has a full bar and kitchen. Grab dinner before the show. Get more info here.

