Woodstock ’94 Anniversary Celebration Planned For Saugerties

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Woodstock '94 in Saugerties, NY.

Woodstock '94 was held Aug. 12-14 to celebrate the the 25th anniversary of the original Woodstock Festival of 1969. The Woodstock '94 event was held at Winston Farm in Saugerties, NY. Tickets for the festival cost $135 each, and 164,000 tickets were sold, although the crowd estimate for Woodstock' 94 was 350,000. Music lovers gathered to see artists like Aerosmith, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bob Dylan, Santana, Crosby Stills & Nash, Green Day, Allman Brothers, and Alice in Chains among many others.

A great acoount of Woodstock '94 from WPDH morning show host Boris who was just out of college and covered the entire 3 day event for the radio station can be seen here. There is some talk on the internet about a Woodstock '94 Anniversary concert being planned for its 30th anniversary. Back in November, some press started talking about an anniversary concert being planned for this year and on social media, there has been more talk as of late.

Saugerties Hosting a Woodstock '94 30th Anniversary Celebration

It appears a celebration including music will be coming this summer to Saugerties for a 30th anniversary celebration of Woodstock '94. Saugerties Chamber of Commerce recently took to social media to confirm the news.

Coming this Summer. A local celebration of the 30th anniversary of Woodstock '94 in Saugerties. Featuring music, art and so much more. Watch our page for more information.

-Saugerties Chamber of Commerce

Who will perform at the event? That is a question on a lot of our minds. Could we see artists return that performed at Woodstock '94? Guess we'll have to wait and see. The one thing that was confirmed by the Saugerties Chamber of Commerce is that that the event will not be taking place at Winston Farm, but will take place at various locations and venues in Saugerties.

If you were at the original Woodstock '94 in Saugerties, event organizers of the anniversary celebration wanna hear from you for possible inclusion in a video to be shown at the event in August. Interested parties should email info@DiscoverSaugerties.com