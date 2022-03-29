Trendy Hudson Valley Bar Closing For Good After 3 Years

A popular Hudson Valley bar and restaurant is shuttering ahead of its fourth anniversary.

It hasn't been easy for many eating and drinking establishments in the Hudson Valley. While some restaurants have been able to pivot during the pandemic and thrive, others have struggled with figuring out how to make things work.

A newer Hudson Valley bar that opened before the pandemic started says it's now closing and customers are heartbroken.

Last week the owners of Lis Bar on Foxhall Avenue in Kingston announced that they would be shutting their doors. Jonathan and Patty Rich launched the Polish-inspired restaurant in October of 2018. In the short time it was open, Lis gained the attention of Wine Enthusiast, the New York Times and other press outlets that praised the restaurant's unique menu, wine list and selection of cocktails.

In a message to customers on Friday, the Riches explained that they would be shutting down Lis because it was taking up too much of their time.

As you know, it’s not been an easy time for restaurants. Every ownership situation is different, but for us, we can no longer justify being constantly consumed by our place, much as we love it, at the expense of our family and lives.

The owners went on to thank their loyal customers and hard-working employees for making Lis a reality. While they will no longer be operating a restaurant, the Riches say they aren't moving out of Kingston.

We aren’t going anywhere, and will continue to raise our family in this community and support other restaurants and bars

The restaurant had its last service on Monday night.