Yet another minor earthquake was detected in parts of New York state, according to reports. The latest tremor comes only two weeks after The United States Geological Survey had reported that an earthquake struck near Albion, New York. The USGS reported the small quake measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale.

But this recent shaking had nothing to do with the mid-August earthquake, or any other seismic activity. In fact., the cause of the rumble was related to a man-made blast, says officials.

This also is not to be confused with a reported loud boom heard Tuesday morning, which CBS said was traced to a Schenectady business known as Tri-City Recycling.

Another Tremor Reported in New York State

The Times Union reports that a blast at a quarry caused a minor earthquake in the area around Adams Road and Rowland Street Extension. The tremor was located near the town of Milton in Saratoga County.

The United States Geological Survey says the minor quake, which occurred Friday, measured a 2.1 on the Richter Scale.

Earthquakes In New York & the East Vs. West Coast Earthquakes

While seismologists say the as mentioned July quakes were relatively weak, the tremors occurred a fault system that experts say is much more complex and extensive than originally thought. Sometimes, even weaker quakes can be felt over a much wider area in New York, extending hundreds of miles.

According to CBS, the reason is that the Earth's crust over this region is much older, colder, and more healed versus out west which is far more seismically active. But when a quake does occur here, the harder, smoother ground is more effective at conducting seismic waves.