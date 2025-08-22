Seismologists say that another tremor was felt in parts of New York state earlier this week. The shaking comes nearly a month after The New York Post had reported six small earthquakes striking an area in Morris County, New Jersey.

The sudden swarm was felt over a 17-hour in late July, with shaking reported in parts of New York City, and the lower Hudson Valley. The quakes are believed to be the lingering aftershocks from the 4.8 earthquake that struck near Tewksbury, NJ in April 2024.

Also: USGS Reports Uptick in Recent New York State Earthquake Activity

However, this week's earthquake was not associated with the ones that struck north New Jersey, according to seismologists.

Another Minor Earthquake Shakes Parts of New York State

The United States Geological Survey reports that an earthquake struck near Albion, New York Tuesday afternoon. The USGS says that the quake measured only a 2.3 on the Richter scale, and struck at a depth of 0 miles below the surface. No damage was reported.

44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State New York is no stranger to earthquakes. There have been 44 to hit the state with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Earthquakes In New York & the East Vs. West Coast Earthquakes

While seismologists say the as mentioned July quakes were relatively weak, the tremors occurred a fault system that experts say is much more complex and extensive than originally thought. Sometimes, even weaker quakes can be felt over a much wider area in New York, extending hundreds of miles.

According to CBS, the reason is that the Earth's crust over this region is much older, colder, and more healed versus out west which is far more seismically active. But when a quake does occur here, the harder, smoother ground is more effective at conducting seismic waves.