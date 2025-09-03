Anyone hear that loud noise? Residents across several communities reported hearing a loud "booming" sound Tuesday morning. A number of people took to social media, with speculations over what could have caused such a noise.

Similar past events have sparked widespread concerns, with some guessing it could be an earthquake, quarry explosion, or even a meteor. Tuesday's loud boom reportedly shook homes and windows in parts of the state, according to CBS News.

However, officials say the latest incident poses no danger to the public.

Officials Identify Source of Loud Boom Heard in Parts of New York State

CBS reports that the loud boom heard Tuesday morning has been traced to a Schenectady business known as Tri-City Recycling.

See Also: Large Fireball Seen Above Parts of New York State's Lower Hudson Valley

The Schenectady Fire Department says that workers were "cutting a tank and didn’t have any pressure relief", which is what officials believe caused the loud boom noise. No injuries were reported, according to CBS.

Cases of loud explosions like this have happened before in the region, and it can certainly rattle more than just the ground. The source of the blasts are often from something as everyday as local construction, thunder, or even a small meteor exploding many miles above.

Police in 2021 said one huge blast caused tremors over a 20 mile radius and was felt in two states. What was it? An explosion set off at a gender reveal party.

New Yorkers' Top Work Worries Despite the adage "If you can make it there, you’ll make it anywhere," a recent survey discovered that New York employees are struggling with various job-related anxieties. These are the top worries of working New Yorkers. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

The Depressing Truth About New York State's Current Job Market

The Census numbers continue to show that New York is one of the leading states for residents moving away. Is one of the biggest factors for people leaving the job market? So much of the focus in New York revolves around New York City, but where does that leave the rest of the state?

To determine the most attractive states for employment, the website WalletHub compared the 50 states across thirty-four key indicators of job-market strength and economic health. WalletHub's data set ranges from employment growth to the median annual income to the average commute time.

The two main key dimensions analyzed for the study were job market and economic environment. Unfortunately, the results for those choosing to stay in New York state might be a little depressing, according to these findings.

New York ranked 41st in the county for best states to find a job, according to WalletHub. While the economic environment score ranked New York at 28th, the state's overall placing was dragged down by the dismal job market.